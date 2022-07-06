St. Maarten to give an immediate automated EHAS pre-approval for vaccinated travelers as of August 1st

As of August 1st, 2022, the intention is to make the Electronic Health Authorization Services (EHAS) more convenient by allowing vaccinated persons to receive immediate pre-approval, once the form is filled out in its entirety.

The entry requirements will not change for the country, but by allowing an automated immediate response, many cancellations can be avoided. It is important to note that the checks on arrival will still take place at the airport, and persons may be required to test locally if their documents are not valid.

Despite claims that EHAS is detouring tourists from visiting the country, statistics show that this is far from the truth. In the high season of 2021-2022, Sint Maarten was at approximately 120% of its 2019 pre-COVID arrival numbers and to date, we are at 90% of the 2019 arrivals.

Sint Maarten is no exception, the intention is for EHAS to transition into our Port Health Authority, which is mandatory for all the countries within the kingdom. An international health regulation (IHR) meeting was held last month in Aruba and is scheduled to be a yearly event. The IHR requires each country to be able to detect, assess, report, respond and stop outbreaks of infectious diseases before they spread internationally. This means that Sint Maarten must have a Port Health Authority at all points of entry, to meet our obligations as international ports.

