St. Maarten: State of emergency lifted, Phase 4 reopening in effect

St. Maarten enters the fourth and final phase of its internal de-escalation measures as of today, Monday, June 15, when all remaining businesses are allowed to reopen.

Both Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Minister Ludmila de Weever and Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs confirmed on Sunday that the 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew that was in place has been lifted and there had not been any curfew as of 12:00 midnight, last night. Jacobs also said that the state of emergency will be lifted as of today, June 15.

For the Phase 4 reopening all remaining categories of businesses that had been closed in previous phases are now allowed to open from Mondays to Sundays at regular operating hours. This includes, but is not limited to market vending; bars, nightclubs and dance establishments; adult entertainment establishments; massage parlours; manufacturers and breweries and festivals, events and conferences.

All social activities can also resume. All persons are reminded to remain vigilant and to adhere to protocols to keep themselves and their families safe.

The country was first placed under a state of emergency on April 5, and went on a 24-hour lockdown for an initial two weeks. This was extended by three weeks, which went into effect on Sunday, April 19, and was subsequently extended several other times before the phased reopening began on May 10, with Phase 1.

The reopening continued with Phase 2 on May 18, with allowed establishments having the possibility to open Mondays to Saturdays between 8:00am and 6:00pm. Phase 3 reopening went into effect on June 1, with authorised businesses being allowed to resume operations Monday to Saturday from 8:00am to 6:00pm, but with an 11:00pm to 6:00am curfew.

