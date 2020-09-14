St. Maarten: Sharp decline in active cases

The Ministry of Public Health reported a sharp decline in the number of active COV1D-19 cases over the weekend. There were 54 recoveries on Friday and 43 on Saturday.

As of Sunday, September 13,16 new cases had been record­ed, bringing the total number of active cases to 100. The total number of confirmed cases is now 533.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 94 persons in home isolation. Five remain hos­pitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored The total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 19.

The number of persons recovered since the first case sur­faced in St. Maarten has increased to 430. There are now 110 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. CPS has tested 938 travellers ar­riving at Princess Juliana International Airport (NIA) and 1,816 persons throughout the community.

The Daily Herald.