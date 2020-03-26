Home / 1-News / St. Maarten requests military vessel to use as floating hospital

St. Maarten requests military vessel to use as floating hospital

March 26, 2020 Leave a comment

St. Maarten has submitted a request to the Netherlands for a military vessel that can be used as a floating hospital. Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), Silveria Jacobs said, that the hospital ship would also serve the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius which are public entities of the Netherlands. In the mean time, funding has been approved to outfit the pavilions that will be placed at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) to house at least 10 patients.

Jacobs said the Royal Netherlands Navy has several vessels that have spacious state-of-the-art sickbays where patients with contagious illnesses can be treated. Some vessels have their own laboratories and a special quarantine area with a ventilation system, which is ideal for treating patients with contagious diseases.

The EOC is still waiting to hear back from the Netherlands Ministry of Defence regarding the country’s request for military assistance.

The Daily Herald

Local COVID-19 testing agent soon possible for St. Maarten - hopefully April 1st
St. Eustatius closes schools, announces crackdown on self-quarantine violators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved