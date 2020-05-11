St. Maarten records 15th COVID-19 death

A confirmed coronavirus 00V ID-19 patient who was being cared for in the intensive care unit (ICU) tent at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has lost his battle against the highly infectious virus.

The death of this individual has pushed Dutch St. Maarten’s death toll from 14 to 15. Prime Minister Silve­ria Jacobs announced the passing of the patient on Satur­day afternoon.

She said the patient had been in ICU for eight days and had several co-morbidities. “This brings our total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 15. We’d like to extend our condolences to the loved ones of this patient as they go through these trying times. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” she said.

In the meantime, according to the data from up to Fri­day, May 8, the number of positive cases was the same, while the number of active cases is down and the numbers of persons tested and those in self-quarantine and self-isolation were up.

As of Friday there were 78 (+2) persons in self-quaran­tine; 28 (+8) in self-isolation; 382 (+12) tested; 76 posi­tive (54 men and 22 women); 294 (+4) negative cases; 11 (+8) tests pending; one inconclusive; 15 (+1) deaths; 46 recovered; 4 (-1) hospitalised and 15 (-1) active cases.

The Daily Herald.