St. Maarten: One new COVID-19 case, but active cases dip to 8

Dutch St. Maarten recorded one new positive coronavirus COVID-19 case on Tues­day, breaking a thirteen-day span of no new cases being recorded. But the number of active cases was reduced by seven and now stands at just eight.

The new case brings the total number of positive cases in the country to 77, figures released by govern­ment on Tuesday evening show. It could not be as­certained whether the posi­tive case had been a result of Collective Prevention Services (CPS) widespread community outreach pro­gramme.

According to the figures, up to Tuesday, May 12, there were 41 (-34) persons in self-quarantine; 21 (-14) in self-isolation; 404 (+6) tested; 77 (+1) positive cases; 326 (+10) negative cases; none pending; one inconclusive; 15 deceased; 54 (+8) recovered; three hospitalised and 8 (-7) ac­tive cases.

The number of positive cases includes 55 men and 22 women.

The Daily Herald.