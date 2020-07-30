St. Maarten: Number of active cases now totals 47

St. Maarten has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 as of July 29. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 126.
“Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 46 people in home isolation,” stated Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek. “We now have 47 active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”
The patient who was hospitalised has since been released and is isolated and being monitored at home. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64.
According to Panneflek, 200 persons are now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 47 active cases.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has now tested 151 persons at Princess Juliana International Airport (PEA) and 706 persons throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Panneflek further urges the general public to continue wearing masks, practising social distancing, sanitising hands as frequently as possible and washing hands with soap, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Panneflek extended his good wishes and prays that everyone made it through Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine safely.
