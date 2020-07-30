St. Maarten: Number of active cases now totals 47

St. Maarten has confirmed two additional cases of CO­VID-19 as of July 29. The new total of confirmed cas­es now stands at 126.

“Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) are monitoring 46 people in home isola­tion,” stated Minister of Public Health Social Devel­opment and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek. “We now have 47 active cases of persons who have contract­ed COVID-19.”

The patient who was hos­pitalised has since been re­leased and is isolated and being monitored at home. The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64.

According to Panneflek, 200 persons are now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS on per­sons who may have been in contact with any of the 47 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has now tested 151 persons at Princess Ju­liana International Airport (PEA) and 706 persons throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Panneflek further urges the general public to con­tinue wearing masks, prac­tising social distancing, sa­nitising hands as frequently as possible and washing hands with soap, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Panneflek extended his good wishes and prays that everyone made it through Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine safely.

The Daily Herald.