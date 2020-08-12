St. Maarten: Now 100 active COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has confirmed four new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now 100 active COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 219.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 94 people in home isolation. Five patients are currently hospitalised and one patient is isolated and being monitored by CPS.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 102. There are 203 persons currently in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 482 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,020 people throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Those who have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek reiterated that statistics show clusters that are affiliated with night life: bars, nightclubs, lounges and adult entertainment. He urged all to avoid mass gatherings, continue to wear face masks, practise social distancing, sanitise hands as frequently as possible, and wash hands with soap.

“Due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases, government will impose stringent measures, as our ultimate goal is to flatten the curve and reduce further spread of the virus in St. Maarten,” warned Panneflek.

The Daily Herald.