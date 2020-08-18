St. Maarten: Nine new positive cases confirmed

St. Maarten continues to see a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with a recorded 202 persons positive as of Au­gust 17.

The total number of con­firmed cases is now 326. There have been no new recoveries recorded.

Of the active cases, 11 patients are currently hos­pitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and two patients are isolated and being monitored. Collec­tive Prevention Services (CPS) is also monitoring 189 persons in home isola­tion. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

A total of 500 persons are now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investiga­tions carried out by CPS.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 606 travellers arriving at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,311 persons throughout the community. CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures as the number of positive cases continues to increase.

Persons who have been ex­posed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and con­tact their family doctor im­mediately.

For any questions or con­cerns, call CPS at emergen­cy number 914.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Pan­neflek stressed the im­portance of wearing face masks, practising social dis­tancing, avoiding greeting by hugging and kissing, sa­nitising hands as frequently as possible, washing hands with soap, and refraining from mass gatherings.

“If we all do our part by adhering to the mandatory regulations implemented, we can reduce further spread of COVID-19 in St. Maarten,” he said.

The Daily Herald.