St. Maarten: Nine new positive cases confirmed

St. Maarten continues to see a steady rise in COVID-19 cases with a recorded 202 persons positive as of August 17.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 326. There have been no new recoveries recorded.
Of the active cases, 11 patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and two patients are isolated and being monitored. Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is also monitoring 189 persons in home isolation. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.
A total of 500 persons are now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 606 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,311 persons throughout the community. CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures as the number of positive cases continues to increase.
Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately.
For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek stressed the importance of wearing face masks, practising social distancing, avoiding greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitising hands as frequently as possible, washing hands with soap, and refraining from mass gatherings.
“If we all do our part by adhering to the mandatory regulations implemented, we can reduce further spread of COVID-19 in St. Maarten,” he said.
