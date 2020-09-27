St. Maarten: Nine new active cases ~15 new recoveries confirmed~

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has confirmed nine new COVID-19 active cases on St. Maarten as of Friday, September 25.

The new number of active cases is currently 74, with the total of confirmed cases now stands at 627.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 69 persons who are currently in home isolation. There are currently 122 people quarantined based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Three patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), while one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

Fifteen persons also recovered from COVID-19, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 532.

CPS has tested 1,946 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,013 persons within the community. CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In continuous efforts to control the spread of the virus, CPS urges the community to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.