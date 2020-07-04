St. Maarten: New COVID-19 positive case brings total to 78

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has announced that as of Wednesday, July 1 the total number of COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten is now 78.

According to a press release on Friday, on Wednesday an individual was admitted to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) due to a non-COVID-19 related condition.

This person was tested for COVID-19 as a requirement to be transferred abroad due to his/her condition. The test, at that time, came back as positive for COVID-19.

After being re-tested, the management of [SMMC – Ed.] informed the minister that the individual tested negative for COVID-19 and was evacuated to Curacao for a non COVID-19 related medical treatment.

The Daily Herald.