St. Maarten: New COVID-19 death recorded

Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek reported in a pre-release on Thursday evening that another person has succumbed to CO­VID-19.

He said the death had occurred late last week, but it is now con­firmed that it was attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths recorded to 22. Panneflek wished the family much strength during their time of grief

Two new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed as of Thurs­day, September 24. This brings the total number of active cases to 79 and the total number of confirmed cases to 618.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 74 persons cur­rently in home isolation. There are currently 90 persons in quaran­tine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. There are now three patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient in the isolation facility.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 517. CPS has tested 1,013 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,931 persons within the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“Please remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” urged Panneflek.

