St. Maarten: More persons being tested for COVID-19

An addi­tional nineteen persons were tested for the coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday, April 30, bringing the total number of persons tested up to 329, figures released by Prime Minister and Emer­gency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs show. On Wednesday, the total number of persons tested stood at 310.

Jacobs said that based on the latest available data, as updated by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) epidemiologist Eva Lista­de Weever, the counts for April 30 as of 4:00pm are 145 persons in self-quarantine; 104 in self-isolation; seven hospitalised; 329 tested; 76 positive cases; 251 negative cases; one test pending; one inconclusive; 13 deceased; 44 recovered; and 19 active cases. The total number of positive cases includes 54 men and 22 women.

Jacobs said St. Maarten Medical Center’s (SMMC’s) Outbreak Management Team (OMT) updated on Thursday that there are currently seven COVID-19 suspected or confirmed pa­tients admitted to SMMC. Five confirmed patients are in the mobile medical pa­vilion (MMP), one patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) tent and one patient at SMMC.

Of the five patients in the MMP, two are dialysis pa­tients whose conditions have improved and who will be discharged soon. The patient at SMMC will also be dis­charged soon.

Additionally, organisations continue to show their sup­port for the country’s medi­cal centre, as SMMC has recently been the recipient of surgical masks donated by the St. Maarten Tzu Chi Foundation and Motorworld Group of Companies.

The Daily Herald.