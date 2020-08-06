St. Maarten has 80 COVID-19 cases

St. Maarten has confirmed four new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 160. In just one week St. Maarten has seen 37 new cases recorded, jumping from 47 to 80 cases in just seven days.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 76 people in home isolation, three patients are currently hospitalised and one patient is isolated and being monitored. However, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.
The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. There are now 48 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 80 active cases.
In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus, CPS has now tested 262 persons at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 853 persons throughout the community. As the number of positive tests continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. If exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, persons are asked to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, persons are advised to call CPS at emergency number 914.
The public is encouraged to continue to wear face masks, practise social distancing, sanitise hands as frequently as possible and wash hands with soap.
The Daily Herald.