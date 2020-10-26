St. Maarten: Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the active cases up to 57.
The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 784.
Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 50 persons who are in home isolation. There are 125 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS, who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
Six patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 705. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. CPS has tested 1,166 travellers who have arrived at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,825 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek urged the community to continue to remain cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing masks when out in public, practising social distancing of two metres, sanitising hands, washing hands frequently and refraining from mass gatherings.
The Daily Herald.