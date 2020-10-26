St. Maarten: Four new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Four persons have tested posi­tive for COVID-19, bring­ing the active cases up to 57.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 784.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is currently monitoring 50 persons who are in home isolation. There are 125 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investiga­tions carried out by CPS, who may have been in con­tact with any of the active cases.

Six patients are hospi­talised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recov­ered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 705. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. CPS has tested 1,166 trav­ellers who have arrived at the Princess Juliana Inter­national Airport, (PJIA) and 4,825 persons through­out the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Pan­neflek urged the commu­nity to continue to remain cautious amidst the COV­ID-19 pandemic by wearing masks when out in public, practising social distancing of two metres, sanitising hands, washing hands fre­quently and refraining from mass gatherings.

