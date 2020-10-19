St. Maarten: Four new active COVID-19 cases

— Five recoveries reported —

Four new coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in now 62.

The total number of confirmed cases for the country is 753.

Over the course of the weekend, 16 new COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries have been recorded.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 57 persons in home isolation. There are persons in quarantine bawd on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Five patients are now hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center, and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of people re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 669 with five new recoveries record­ed.

CPS has tested 1,151 trav­ellers arriving at the Prin­cess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,764 people throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

The Daily Herald.