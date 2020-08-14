St. Maarten: Fifteen additional new active cases confirmed

The Min­istry of Public Health has confirmed fifteen new CO­VID-19 active cases on St. Maarten.

The new total of active cases now stands at 144, with the total number of confirmed cases now 263.

Of the active cases, the Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 135 persons in home isolation. There are seven patients who are currently hospitalized. Two persons are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

Since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten, the num­ber of persons is 102. There are 365 persons currently in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

In a continued effort to con­trol the spread of the virus CPS has tested 532 visitors arriving at the Princess Ju­liana International Airport (PHA) and 1,105 persons throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Persons who have been ex­posed to someone with the virus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immedi­ately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emer­gency number 914.

Persons are urged to avoid mass gatherings, to continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing, sanitize hands as frequently as pos­sible, and wash hands with soap.

The Daily Herald.