St. Maarten: CPS confirms 5 new active cases

The num­ber of COVID-19 cases con­tinues to rise with five new active cases recorded.

The total number of active cases is now 176 and the new total of positive cases is cur­rently 516.

Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 171 persons in home isolation. There are now 99 persons in quarantine. The number of persons who have recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 321.

Five remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total num­ber of COV1D-19 related deaths remains at 19.

CPS has tested 863 travel­lers arriving at Princess Ju­liana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,650 persons throughout the community.

CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

“In efforts to achieve our ultimate goal of zero active cases, continue to wear your masks, practise social dis­tancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gather­ings,” CPS urged the com­munity.

