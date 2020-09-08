St. Maarten: CPS confirms 5 new active cases

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise with five new active cases recorded.
The total number of active cases is now 176 and the new total of positive cases is currently 516.
Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 171 persons in home isolation. There are now 99 persons in quarantine. The number of persons who have recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 321.
Five remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of COV1D-19 related deaths remains at 19.
CPS has tested 863 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,650 persons throughout the community.
CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
“In efforts to achieve our ultimate goal of zero active cases, continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” CPS urged the community.
