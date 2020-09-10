St Maarten: CPS confirms 3 new active cases. French side + 43

Sint Maarten: — 12 new recoveries recorded —

COVID-19 cases continue to rise with three new active cases recorded by the Ministry of Public Health.

The total number of active cases is now 178 and the new total positive cases is currently 530.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 172 persons in home isolation. There are now.• 55 persons in quar­antine. The number of persons who have recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased with 12 new persons recovering bringing the total number to 333.

Five remain hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is being monitored in isolation. ‘Ile total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 19. CPS has tested 923 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,675 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute their contact tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek expressed his contentment with the decrease in the active cases on Wednesday. He shared gratitude to the public for adhering to the guidelines implemented and urged everyone to continue to do their part.

French side: 43 new COVID-19 cases, but recoveries increasing

Regional health agency ARS regis­tered 43 new COVID-19 cases for the period August 29 to September 4, but that is balanced by 107 recover­ies, up from 79 as of Sep­tember 2, according to the latest health bulletin issued September 9.

Active cases have dropped slightly, from 153 on Sep­tember 2 down to 142. Lou­is-Constant Fleming Hospi­tal has 17 COVID patients and two are in intensive care in the Guadeloupe Hospi­tal. Some 125 persons are isolating at home and under surveillance. The total num­ber of cases confirmed by polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests since the pan­demic began is 256.

St. Barth reported three new cases bringing total ac­tive cases to eight, all isolat­ing at home. Some 13 per­sons have recovered from the virus. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning is 21.

Since August 29, 194 supplementary PCR tests have , been carried out by a labo­ratory or at the hospital, for a total of 3,039 tests to date. St. Barths has carried out 87 supplementary tests for a total to date of 2,254. ARS said Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital will be reinforcing its testing ca­pacity from today, Sep­tember 10, from 8:30am to 12:30pm, to be able to carry out 50 tests per day.

