St. Maarten: Covid cases continue to rise, 15 new active cases confirmed

Fifteen persons have tested positive for COVID-19, however, with a reported recovery of eight per­sons the country’s total active cases is now 69 as of Tuesday, November 3.

The total number of confirmed cases is 859.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 59 persons who are in home isolation. There are 204 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of per­sons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The number of patients hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has now increased to nine. One patient is isolated and being monitored.

The number of persons recovered since the first case sur­faced on St. Maarten has increased to 768. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS said it has tested 1,235 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,668 per­sons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-trac­ing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has reminded the public to avoid becoming complacent as businesses and schools are re­opening. “It is important to continue practicing good hand hygiene, maintain the social-distance rule of two metres, and wear a mask in public,” concluded Panneflek.

