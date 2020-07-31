St. Maarten: COVID-19 cases now 49

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek an­nounced that St. Maarten now has 49 active cases of persons who have contract­ed COVID-19 as of July 30. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 128. Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 48 persons in home isolation.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. According to the minis­ter, 230 persons are now in quarantine —based on con­tact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS — on per­sons who may have been in contact with any of the 49 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, the number of those tested at the Princess Juli­ana International Airport (PJIA) by CPS remains at 151 people and 722 people throughout the community.

As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges all to continue practicing social distancing, wear­ing masks, sanitising their hands, and as frequently as possible washing their hands with soap. “Let us continue to work together collectively to overcome the spread of the virus”.

The Daily Herald.