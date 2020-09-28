St. Maarten: COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Eleven persons have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of active cases to ninety as of Sunday, September 27.
After a noted decrease in the number of active cases last week, the numbers are now slowly starting to increase once again. Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend. The total number of confirmed cases is now 644.
Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 86 persons who are currently in home isolation. There are currently 135 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Three patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 532.
CPS has tested 1,029 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1,985 persons within the community. CPS assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Despite the increase in positive cases, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek reminded the public, “We must wear our masks, practise social distancing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings in order to flatten the curve.”
The Daily Herald.