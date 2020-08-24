St. Maarten: COVID-19 active cases have risen to 232

Update:

The number of COVID-19 cas­es in St. Maarten is on the rise again with 28 new cases recorded as of Sunday, Au­gust 23.

This brings the total num­ber of active cases to 232. The total confirmed cases are now 396.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 222 persons in home isolation. Eight patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and two patients are iso­lated and being monitored. The total number of WV­ID-related deaths remains at 17. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten also remains at 147.

There are now 550 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investiga­tions carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health advises persons who have been exposed to some­one with the virus or are

experiencing flu-like symp­toms to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any ques­tions or concerns, persons can call CPS at the emer­gency number 914.

“Please remain vigilant and continue to practise the mandatory regulations implemented by wearing your masks, practising so­cial distancing, avoid greet­ing by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands as fre­quently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gath­erings,” said Minister of Public Health, Social De­velopment and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek on Sunday.

As of August 22nd St. Maarten has 15 new cases of persons who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The country’s total of confirmed positive cases now stands at 368.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 194 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek said “we now have two hundred and four active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eight patients are currently hospitalised and two are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has risen to 147. Five hundred and thirty (530) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus CPS has tested 696 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,417 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

"If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

“Please continue to wear your masks, practice social-distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap and refrain from mass gatherings; as our ultimate goal is to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus,” stated a government release.

