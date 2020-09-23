St. Maarten: COVID-19 active cases decrease

Three additional persons have tested positive for COV­ID-19 as of Tuesday, Sep­tember 22.

However, seven more per­sons have recovered, bring­ing the total number of ac­tive cases to 62. The total number of confirmed cases is now 594.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is moni­toring 59 people in home isolation. Currently there are 57 persons in quaran­tine. There are now three patients who remain hos­pitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is 512.

CPS has tested 1,009 travellers arriving at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,894

persons within the com­munity. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“Although we are witnessing a decrease in the number of active cases,” Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Pan­neflek said on Tuesday, he reminded the public that there is still much work to be done. “Continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, sanitise your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gathering, as our main goal is to achieve zero active cases in St. Maarten,” he concluded.

The Daily Herald.