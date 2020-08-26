St. Maarten: Country’s COVID-19 cases now at 253

Ten new positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded for St. Maarten as of Tuesday, Au­gust 25, bringing the total number of active cases to 253. The total number of positive cases for the country is now 418.

Collective Prevention Servic­es (CPS) is currently monitor­ing 244 persons in home iso­lation. Eight patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and one pa­tient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17. The number of recovered is now at 148, with one additional recovered per­son recorded.

There are now 465 persons currently in quarantine based on contact-tracing investiga­tions carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the ac­tive cases.

CPS has tested 699 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,506 persons throughout the community. As the num­ber of positive cases continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. Persons who have been ex­posed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are cautioned to remain at home and contact their family doctor immedi­ately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emer­gency number 914.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek reminds the public to continue to wear face masks, practise social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise hands as frequently as pos­sible, wash hands with soap, and refrain from mass gather­ings, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Daily Herald.