St. Maarten: Another increase in COVID-19 cases

Eight persons have tested positive for COV­11D-19; increasing the total active cases to 58.

The total number of the coun­try’s confirmed cases is now 737. Of the active cases, the Collec­tive Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 56 persons who are in home isolation. Two patients are now hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 sill remains at 22.

The number of persons recov­ered since the first case surfaced on St Maarten remains at 657. There are 69 persons who are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the ac­tive cases.

CPS has tested 1,132 travellers who have arrived at the Prin­cess Juliana International Air­port, (PJIA) and 4,736 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the depart­ment will continue to actively exe­cute its contact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Rich­ard Panneflek said on Thursday, `As the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, it is important that we con­tinue to wear our masks in public places, practice two metres social distancing, sanitize and wash our hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.”

The Daily Herald.