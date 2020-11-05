St. Maarten: Another case increase, with 11 new confirmed

The country’s COVID-19 cases are rising once again, with eighty active cases confirmed, according to the daily update from the Ministry of Pub­lic Health, Social Development and Labor VSA on Wednesday, November 4.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 870.

Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 70 persons who are in home isolation. There are 212 persons in quarantine bawd on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active caws.

Nine patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medi­cal Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and be­ing monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 768. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 re­mains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,238 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 5,683 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctu­ate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

The Daily Herald.