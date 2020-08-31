St. Maarten active COVID-19 cases now at 267

St. Maarten continues to see a steady rise in cases with a recorded 267 persons positive for COVID-19 as of August 30.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 461 Over the weekend, 19 new cases have been recorded. No new recover­ies have been confirmed. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains 17.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek urged the community to remain persistent with practising the guide­lines implemented to reduce the spike in cases.

‘Please remain at home and contact your family doctor im­mediately, if you have been exposed to someone with the vi­rus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914,

“To further control the spread of the virus, continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Panneflek on Sunday.

The Daily Herald.