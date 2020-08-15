St. Maarten: Active COVID-19 cases now 150

There are now 150 confirmed postive COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten.

With the addition of six new cases, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 269.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 139 persons who are in home isolation.

Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek said there are nine patients currently hospitalized. Two patients are isolated and being monitored.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 102. In quarantine are 390 persons based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 532 visitors arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,140 persons throughout the community.

Persons who may have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister Panneflek urged the community to remain vigilant, continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and avoid mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.