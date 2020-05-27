St. Maarten: Active COVID-19 cases down to 2; self quarantine cases stands at 64

The num­ber of active COVID-19 cases in the country dropped to two as of Tuesday, while the number of persons in self quarantine went up to 64 with three additional per­sons added, figures released by government shows.

According to the figures, as of Tuesday, May 26, there were 4 persons in self-iso­lation (persons with symp­toms); 447 (+3) tested; 77 positive cases; 367 (+2) neg­ative cases; two pending test results; one inconclusive; 15 deceased; 60 recovered; two in the isolation facility and two active cases.

In the meantime, chairper­son of the Emergency Oper­ations Center (EOC) Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a statement issued just be­fore 1:00am on Tuesday that based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, as of 4:00pm on May 25, there had been 67 persons in self-quarantine and 4 in self-isolation; 444 tested, of which 77 were pos­itive, 365 negative cases and one test was still pending. Of the 77 positive cases, 60 had recovered. She said St. Maarten has had only one positive case in the last 27 days and no new cases in the last 14 days. Furthermore, the Outbreak Management Team of the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) reported that there was one COVID-19 suspected pa­tient currently admitted to SMMC’s Mobile Medical Pavilion and there had been two active cases in the coun­try.

Jacobs said additional tests had arrived in the country from the Dutch National In­stitute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM in the Netherlands. Jacobs ex­pressed her gratitude for the additional tests. Emergency Support Function 6 (ESF 6), has reported that input on guidelines has been sent to Port St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Air­port (PJIA) and the mari­time industry.

ESF 10 has been develop­ing an overview of all the guidelines and inspections are being carried out by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA. Sev­eral secondary school chil­dren in exam classes have resumed classes this week. Exam class students residing in French St. Martin were also able to cross the border to attend school.

“I’d like to take the time out to congratulate cente­narian Mrs. Floricia Brown­Baly on her milestone 100″ birthday. St. Maarten has in­deed come a long way from when we first got our first confirmed COVID-19 case. Although more challenges are approaching us, the les­sons that we are learning as a country can only strength­en our administration and empower us to be prepared continuously. I would also like to encourage the stu­dents who have to face ex­ams in the coming months to focus on this along with your health and safety. On behalf of the government of St. Maarten, I wish you all the best and success as you re­turn to school,” Jacobs said in the statement.

The Daily Herald.