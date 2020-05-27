St. Maarten: Active COVID-19 cases down to 2; self quarantine cases stands at 64

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country dropped to two as of Tuesday, while the number of persons in self quarantine went up to 64 with three additional persons added, figures released by government shows.
According to the figures, as of Tuesday, May 26, there were 4 persons in self-isolation (persons with symptoms); 447 (+3) tested; 77 positive cases; 367 (+2) negative cases; two pending test results; one inconclusive; 15 deceased; 60 recovered; two in the isolation facility and two active cases.
In the meantime, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a statement issued just before 1:00am on Tuesday that based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, as of 4:00pm on May 25, there had been 67 persons in self-quarantine and 4 in self-isolation; 444 tested, of which 77 were positive, 365 negative cases and one test was still pending. Of the 77 positive cases, 60 had recovered. She said St. Maarten has had only one positive case in the last 27 days and no new cases in the last 14 days. Furthermore, the Outbreak Management Team of the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) reported that there was one COVID-19 suspected patient currently admitted to SMMC’s Mobile Medical Pavilion and there had been two active cases in the country.
Jacobs said additional tests had arrived in the country from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM in the Netherlands. Jacobs expressed her gratitude for the additional tests. Emergency Support Function 6 (ESF 6), has reported that input on guidelines has been sent to Port St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and the maritime industry.
ESF 10 has been developing an overview of all the guidelines and inspections are being carried out by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA. Several secondary school children in exam classes have resumed classes this week. Exam class students residing in French St. Martin were also able to cross the border to attend school.
“I’d like to take the time out to congratulate centenarian Mrs. Floricia BrownBaly on her milestone 100″ birthday. St. Maarten has indeed come a long way from when we first got our first confirmed COVID-19 case. Although more challenges are approaching us, the lessons that we are learning as a country can only strengthen our administration and empower us to be prepared continuously. I would also like to encourage the students who have to face exams in the coming months to focus on this along with your health and safety. On behalf of the government of St. Maarten, I wish you all the best and success as you return to school,” Jacobs said in the statement.
The Daily Herald.