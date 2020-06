The number of active COV­ID-19 cases in Dutch St. Maarten has dropped to one and one person is cur­rently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

According to figures pro­vided by government, as of June 3, there were 18 persons in self-quarantine (-42); two in self-isolation (-1); 470 tested (+2), 77 positive cases (55 men and 22 women); 391 negative cases (+2); one test pend­ing; one test inconclusive; 15 deceased and 61 recov­ered.

The Daily Herald.