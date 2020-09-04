St. Maarten: Active COV1D-19 cases are rising once again

St. Maarten’s active COVID-19 cases are rising once again after several days of a steady decline.

As of Thursday, September 3, nine additional cases have been recorded bringing the total number of active cases to 183. The total number of confirmed cases is now 504. No new recoveries have been recorded.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 176 persons in home isolation. Seven patients are currently hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the total number of deaths due to CO­VID-19 remains at 19. The number of persons recovered from COVID-19 remains at 302.

There are now 141 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

To further control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 820 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Air­port, (PJIA), and 1,630 persons throughout the community. Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek assured that as the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures. “If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately.

“Continue to practice the guidelines implemented to fur­ther reduce the spike; by wearing your masks, practicing so­cial distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sani­tize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Panneflek.

The Daily Herald.