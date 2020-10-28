St. Maarten: Active coronavirus cases still hovering in the 50s

There are now 56 active cases of COVID-19 in St. Maarten, according to government’s latest update on Tuesday evening. This makes it almost three weeks that the country’s daily active cases have been hovering between fifty and seventy.
After seemingly having pawed the peak of St. I Maarten’s second wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of active cases has plateaued, with new daily cases about matching the number of persons recovering from the disease.
The second wave peaked in late August, with a record high of 267 active cases on August 30. By mid- September, the number of active cases had gone down to roughly 60 cases before shooting up to 90 by the end of that month.
The number of active cases dropped below 70 again on October 7 and has been below that figure since. According to Tuesday’s figures, seven people are being treated for COVID-19 at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), of whom one is in the hospital’s isolation facility. Some 49 cases are being monitored in home isolation by the Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS).
A total of 22 persons have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was recorded in March, while 714 have recovered. Excluding active cases, this amounts to a mortality rate of about three per cent. The second wave, which began in mid-July, has had many more cases in comparison to the first wave, but has been considerably less lethal.
However, this statement should be taken with a grain of salt. Especially in the first wave, government faced testing and contact-tracing limitations, as well as challenges in convincing persons to be tested in its community outreach campaigns.
