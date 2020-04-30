St. Maarten: Active coronavirus cases dip below 20

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in St. Maarten has dropped below twenty for the first time since April 3. There are now nineteen active cases because eleven persons recovered from the virus since the last official figures were announced on Monday.

According to the latest figures released on Wednesday, there are now 76 positive cases in St. Maarten, an increase of one since Monday. Of the total positive cases, 54 are male and 22 are female patients. The death toll remains at 13.

A total of 310 persons have been tested for coronavirus and two results are still pending. Currently, there are 145 persons in self-quarantine and 104 in self-isolation. The number of persons in self-quarantine increased by 47 since the last update, while the number of persons in self-isolation decreased by 33.

Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs said during the virtual Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday morning that nine confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 are being treated at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). Of these, three persons are being treated at the pavilion, one in the Hospitainer and five at SMMC’s main building.

Jacobs also said that one patient at SMMC’s main building and the patient in the Hospitainer are scheduled to be transferred to the pavilion soon, which would bring the number of patients being treated at the pavilion to five.

The Daily Herald.