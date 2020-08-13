St. Maarten: Active cases still rising, now 129

The number of active COVID-19 cases is still on the rise. A total of 29 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 129.

With these 29 new cases, St. Maarten’s total number of con­firmed cases is now 248.

No recoveries were reported on Wednesday, keeping the total number of recoveries at 102. The total number of coronavirus deaths remains at 17.

Six persons are still hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). One of these patients is being treated in the hospital’s isola­tion facility.

A total of 260 persons are in quar­antine after having been in contact with a confirmed coronavirus pa­tient.

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or are expe­riencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS [Collective Prevention Services ­Ed.] at emergency number 914.

“As the positive cases continue to increase, Minister [of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA] Richard Panneflek urges all to avoid mass gatherings, continue wearing your masks, prac­tise social distancing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, and wash your hands with soap. “For your safety, the safety of your loved ones, and the safety of our community, continue to follow the mandatory guidelines,” said the VSA Ministry in a press release on Wednesday.

The Daily Herald.