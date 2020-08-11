St. Maarten: Active cases rise by six

There are now 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Monday, up by six since the last numbers were released on Sunday.
According to the figures released by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA on Monday, a total of 13 new cases were confirmed, while seven persons have recovered.
Of the 95 active cases, 89 persons are in insolation at home and six have been hospitalised. One of the hospitalised patients is in the hospital’s isolation facility.
According to VSA Minister Richard Panneflek, a total of 156 persons are now in quarantine based on contact-tracing done by VSAs Collective Prevention Services (CPS).
Additionally, 482 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PHA) have been tested. Panneflek told Members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday
that one person who arrived on a flight from the United States (US) had tested positive.
“Statistics show clusters are affiliated with night life — bars, nightclubs, and adult entertainment. I urge all to continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and avoid mass gatherings.
“If persons do not adhere to the protocols set in place, government will be forced to consider imposing more stringent measures,” said Panneflek.
