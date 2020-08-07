Home / 1-News / St. Maarten active cases decrease to 74, also confirmed 16 new cases

St. Maarten active cases decrease to 74, also confirmed 16 new cases

August 7, 2020 Leave a comment

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has announced that the ac­tive COV1D-19 cases have dropped in number from 80 to 74 persons. But the new total of confirmed cases has increased by 16 and now stands at 176.

Panneflek ordered a re­test of the 80 persons who were confirmed as active cases. Of the 80 persons re-tested, 22 persons have now tested negative, bring­ing the new total of active cases to 58.

Howver, St. Maarten has also confirmed 16 new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. As a result, the total number of active cases is now 74.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 71 per­sons who are in home iso­lation. Three patients are currently still hospitalised and the number of isolated patients now stands at zero. The total number of deaths due to COV1D-19 remains at 16.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 86. There are now 88 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of anyone who may have been in contact with any of the 74 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 312 travellers arriving at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 903 people throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experienc­ing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their fam­ily doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Panneflek urged the com­munity to remain vigilant and continue to wear their masks, practise social dis­tancing, sanitise their hands as frequently as possible and wash hands with soap, as the ultimate goal is zero cases in St. Maarten.

The Daily Herald.

St. Maarten one of 200 countries for which US issues travel warning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved