St. Maarten active cases decrease to 74, also confirmed 16 new cases

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has announced that the active COV1D-19 cases have dropped in number from 80 to 74 persons. But the new total of confirmed cases has increased by 16 and now stands at 176.
Panneflek ordered a retest of the 80 persons who were confirmed as active cases. Of the 80 persons re-tested, 22 persons have now tested negative, bringing the new total of active cases to 58.
Howver, St. Maarten has also confirmed 16 new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. As a result, the total number of active cases is now 74.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 71 persons who are in home isolation. Three patients are currently still hospitalised and the number of isolated patients now stands at zero. The total number of deaths due to COV1D-19 remains at 16.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 86. There are now 88 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of anyone who may have been in contact with any of the 74 active cases.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 312 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 903 people throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.
Panneflek urged the community to remain vigilant and continue to wear their masks, practise social distancing, sanitise their hands as frequently as possible and wash hands with soap, as the ultimate goal is zero cases in St. Maarten.
The Daily Herald.