St. Maarten active cases decrease to 74, also confirmed 16 new cases

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has announced that the ac­tive COV1D-19 cases have dropped in number from 80 to 74 persons. But the new total of confirmed cases has increased by 16 and now stands at 176.

Panneflek ordered a re­test of the 80 persons who were confirmed as active cases. Of the 80 persons re-tested, 22 persons have now tested negative, bring­ing the new total of active cases to 58.

Howver, St. Maarten has also confirmed 16 new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. As a result, the total number of active cases is now 74.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 71 per­sons who are in home iso­lation. Three patients are currently still hospitalised and the number of isolated patients now stands at zero. The total number of deaths due to COV1D-19 remains at 16.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 86. There are now 88 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of anyone who may have been in contact with any of the 74 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 312 travellers arriving at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 903 people throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experienc­ing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their fam­ily doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Panneflek urged the com­munity to remain vigilant and continue to wear their masks, practise social dis­tancing, sanitise their hands as frequently as possible and wash hands with soap, as the ultimate goal is zero cases in St. Maarten.

