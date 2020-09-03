St. Maarten: A sharp decline in COVID-19 cases

A record num­ber of 61 recoveries from corona-virus COVID -19 was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday.

Thirteen new actives were record­ed, but even with this increase the to­tal number of cases dropped to 174. The new total of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is 495.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS.) is moni­toring 168 persons in home isola­tion. Six patients are currently hos­pitalised at the St. Maarten Medical

Center (SMMC) and the total num­ber of deaths due to COVID-19 re­mains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 302.. There are now 163 persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investiga­tions carried out by CPS, of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

To further control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 820 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana In­ternational Airport (PJIA) and 1,615 persons throughout the community. As the number of cases continues to fluctuate. CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“Please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately if you have been exposed to someone with the virus or flu-like symptoms,” said Minister of Public Health Rich­ard Panneflek.

He advised everyone to continue to wear their masks, practise social distancing. avoid greeting by hug­ging and kissing, sanitise their hands as frequently as possible, wash their hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

