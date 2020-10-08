St. Maarten: 9 new cases confirmed

The country’s number of COVID-19 cas­es is rising once again, with nine new active cases recorded by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA on Wednesday, October 7.

The total number of active cases has now increased to 84 and the new total of positive cases for St. Maarten is cur­rently 698.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitor­ing 84 persons in home isolation. There are now 183 persons in quarantine. The number of persons who have recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 592. No patients are currently hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) due to COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths still remains at 22. CPS has tested 1,079 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,672 persons throughout the community.

CPS said that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the de­partment will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I would hie to reassure you that we are in this together,” said VSA Minister Pan­neflek. “We appreciate all efforts in following the imple­mented guidelines to keep yourself, your loved ones and our community safe.”

The Daily Herald.