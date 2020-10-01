St. Maarten: 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The country’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise in num­ber with eight additional persons testing positive for COVID-19, increasing the total active cases to 88. The total number of con­firmed cases is now 667. Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 84 persons who are in home isolation.

Currently there are 206 persons in quaran­tine based on contact-trac­ing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. The number of per­sons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 557.

CPS has tested 1,041 trav­ellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Air­port, (PHA) and 2,725 per­sons throughout the com­munity. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek emphasised to the public the importance of being vigilant by wearing face masks, practising social distancing, sanitising hands frequently, washing hands with soap and water, and refraining from mass gath­erings.

“Collectively we will flat­ten the curve,” said Pan­neflek.

The Daily Herald.