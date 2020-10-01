St. Maarten: 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The country’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise in number with eight additional persons testing positive for COVID-19, increasing the total active cases to 88. The total number of confirmed cases is now 667. Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 84 persons who are in home isolation.
Currently there are 206 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Three patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 557.
CPS has tested 1,041 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PHA) and 2,725 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek emphasised to the public the importance of being vigilant by wearing face masks, practising social distancing, sanitising hands frequently, washing hands with soap and water, and refraining from mass gatherings.
“Collectively we will flatten the curve,” said Panneflek.
The Daily Herald.