St. Maarten: 76 confirmed Covid-19 cases

St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 156.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 73 persons in home isolation, Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Pan­neflek announced late Tuesday evening. Two patients are currently hospitalised and one pa­tient is isolated and being monitored. The total num­ber of deaths due to CO­VID-19 remains at 16.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. There are 111 persons now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investi­gations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 76 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has now tested 261 people at Princess Ju­liana International Airport (PJIA) and 839 people throughout the community. “As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures,” said Panneflek.

He urged all to stay at home if experiencing flu like symptoms, and to con­tact their family doctor.

“In efforts to work to­wards reducing the spread of the virus, continue to wear masks in public plac­es, maintain social distanc­ing, sanitise your hands and wash your hands with soap frequently. These are the only steps that we as a community can practise to reduce the spread of the vi­rus,” he concluded.

The Daily Herald.