St. Maarten: 76 confirmed Covid-19 cases

St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 156.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 73 persons in home isolation, Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek announced late Tuesday evening. Two patients are currently hospitalised and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. There are 111 persons now in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 76 active cases.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has now tested 261 people at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 839 people throughout the community. “As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures,” said Panneflek.
He urged all to stay at home if experiencing flu like symptoms, and to contact their family doctor.
“In efforts to work towards reducing the spread of the virus, continue to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing, sanitise your hands and wash your hands with soap frequently. These are the only steps that we as a community can practise to reduce the spread of the virus,” he concluded.
The Daily Herald.