St. Maarten: 7 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries recorded

New COVID death recorded

The Ministry of Public Health, Social De­velopment and Labor VSA has recorded its 23rd COVID-19-related death on Thursday, November 5.

In addition, seven persons have tested positive for COV­ID-19 with a recorded recovery of 12 persons, that bringing the total active cases to 74. The country’s total number of con­firmed cases is now 877.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 64 persons in home isolation. Nine patients remain hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 23 with a recent recorded passing of a civil servant within the ministry. Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the vic­tim.

The number of persons recovered since the first case sur­faced on St. Maarten has increased to 780. There are now 251 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,240 travellers arriving at the Princess Juli­ana International Airport (PJIA) and 5,696 persons through­out the community.

CPS assures it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures as the numbers continue to fluctuate. Panneflek said he understands that human behaviour re­quires the need to spend time together and socialise. Howev­er, he reiterated to the community that large gatherings with­out adhering to the protocols endanger the safety of “yourself and your loved ones.”

The minister called on everyone’s civic responsibility to avoid large gatherings and adhere to the mandatory regula­tions implemented.

