St. Maarten: 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

— 20 recoveries reported —

Twenty persons reportedly have recov­ered from COVID-19 as of Monday, October 5 and seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19, reducing the number of active cases to 72. The total number of con­firmed cases is now 686.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 70 persons who are in home isolation. Currently there are 181 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing in­vestigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

There is now one patient hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to CO­VID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 592.

CPS has tested 1,066 travellers arriving at Princess Ju­liana International Airport, (PJIA) and 4,642 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the num­bers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and La­bor Richard Panneflek encourages the public to continue wearing face masks in public spaces, practising social distancing of at least two metres, sanitising and washing hands frequently and refraining from mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.