St. Maarten: 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Seven more persons have tested positive for CO­VID-19; however, with confirmed recovery of six persons this brings the total number of ac­tive cases to 66.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 769.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is currently monitoring 59 persons in home isolation and 108 persons are in quar­antine based on contact-­tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Seven patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of per­sons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 681. The total number of deaths due to COV­ID-19 remains at 22. CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have ar­rived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,792 per­sons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will con­tinue to actively execute its contact-tracing mea­sures.

Total of nine visitors so far tested positive for COVID

Minister of Public Health, Social De­velopment and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek said during Wednesday’s press briefing that nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on entry into St. Maarten since the reopening of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). According to Panneflek, three of the nine persons who tested positive are residents of St. Maarten and six were non­residents.

Of the six non-residents, four arrived on the island through PJIA and two were crew members.

Panneflek explained that this amounts to about 0.8 per cent of the total number of persons who have arrived on the is­land and only 0.2 per cent of all those who were tested.

He said the number of travellers requiring testing at PJIA has remained significantly low. He attributed this to the pro­tocols and entry requirements set forth requiring persons to test for COVID-19 within 120 hours prior to their departure for St. Maarten.

As of Wednesday, October 21, 1,154 persons arriving at PJIA had been tested for COVID-19 by Collective Preven­tion Services (CPS).

The Daily Herald.