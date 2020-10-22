St. Maarten: 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Seven more persons have tested positive for COVID-19; however, with confirmed recovery of six persons this brings the total number of active cases to 66.
The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 769.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 59 persons in home isolation and 108 persons are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. Seven patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).
The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 681. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,792 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Total of nine visitors so far tested positive for COVID
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek said during Wednesday’s press briefing that nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on entry into St. Maarten since the reopening of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). According to Panneflek, three of the nine persons who tested positive are residents of St. Maarten and six were nonresidents.
Of the six non-residents, four arrived on the island through PJIA and two were crew members.
Panneflek explained that this amounts to about 0.8 per cent of the total number of persons who have arrived on the island and only 0.2 per cent of all those who were tested.
He said the number of travellers requiring testing at PJIA has remained significantly low. He attributed this to the protocols and entry requirements set forth requiring persons to test for COVID-19 within 120 hours prior to their departure for St. Maarten.
As of Wednesday, October 21, 1,154 persons arriving at PJIA had been tested for COVID-19 by Collective Prevention Services (CPS).
The Daily Herald.