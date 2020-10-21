St. Maarten: 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Six persons have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total number of active cases to 65.
The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 762.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 57 persons who are in home isolation. There are 85 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. There are now eight patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 675. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,778 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek encouraged the community to remain focused and not get discouraged. “Collectively we will overcome the COVID pandemic.”
The Daily Herald.