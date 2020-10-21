St. Maarten: 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Six persons have tested posi­tive for COVID-19, in­creasing the total number of active cases to 65.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 762.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 57 persons who are in home isola­tion. There are 85 per­sons in quarantine based on contact-tracing inves­tigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. There are now eight patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 675. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,154 travellers who have ar­rived at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 4,778 persons throughout the commu­nity.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, it will continue to actively execute its con­tact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health, Social Develop­ment and Labor Richard Panneflek encouraged the community to remain focused and not get dis­couraged. “Collectively we will overcome the COVID pandemic.”

The Daily Herald.