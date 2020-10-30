St. Maarten: 6 additional COVID-19 recoveries recorded

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA has report­ed six additional recover­ies from COVID-19, thus reducing the total active cases to 53.

No new active cases were recorded on Thurs­day. The total number of confirmed cases for SL Maarten remains at 805. Of the active cases, the Collective Preven­tion Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 47 persons who are in home isolation. Five patients remain hospitalized at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), one patient is isolated and being moni­tored. The total number of deaths due to COV­ID-19 remains at 22. The number of per­sons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 645. There are 109 persons who are in quar­antine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,194 travellers who have ar­rived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,582 persons throughout the commu­nity.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-trac­ing measures.

Minister of VSA Rich­ard Panneflek urged the community to continue to follow the implement­ed mandatory regula­tions.

The Daily Herald.