St. Maarten: 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

— Five additional recoveries recorded —

Five per­sons have tested positive for COVID-19, but with the confirmed recovery of five persons the total num­ber active cases remains at 57.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 789.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitor­ing 50 persons who are in home isolation. There are 110 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Six patients are hospital­ised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and be­ing monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 710. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,171 trav­ellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana Interna­tional Airport (PJIA) and 5,558 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

The Daily Herald.