St. Maarten: 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, November 1, increasing the total active cases to 56.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 831.

Of the active cases, Col­lective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitor­ing 51 persons who are in home isolation. There are 135 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing in­vestigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Four patients are hospital­ised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and be­ing monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 753. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

CPS has tested 1,211 travel­lers who have arrived at Prin­cess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,631 persons throughout the com­munity.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctu­ate, the department will con­tinue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

The Daily Herald.