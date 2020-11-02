St. Maarten: 5 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, November 1, increasing the total active cases to 56.
The total number of the country’s confirmed cases is now 831.
Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 51 persons who are in home isolation. There are 135 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
Four patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten remains at 753. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.
CPS has tested 1,211 travellers who have arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 5,631 persons throughout the community.
CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.
