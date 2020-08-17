St. Maarten: 43 new COVID-19 cases recorded over weekend

St. Maarten’s coronavirus COV­ID-19 active cases continue to rise at a sharp rate.

With the addition of 43 new cases over the course of the weekend, there are now 193 confirmed active cases. The to­tal number of confirmed cases now stands at 317.

Of the active cases, 10 persons are hospitalized, two persons are in an isolated facility and 181 persons are isolated at home and are being monitored by the Collective Prevention Services (CPS).

No additional deaths due to COVID-19 have been record­ed. The total number of recov­eries is now 107.

A total of 470 persons who have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case are currently in quarantine. CPS has tested 591 visitors arriving at the Princess Juliana Inter­national Airport (PJIA) and 1,235 persons throughout the community.

Persons who may have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to re­main at home and contact their family doctor. For questions or concerns persons are asked to call CPS via 914.

Minister Panneflek urged the community to remain vigilant, continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and avoid mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.