St. Maarten: 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of October 3rd, there were four (4) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to eighty- four (84). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and seventy- eight (678).

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighty (80) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of local deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at five hundred and seventy- two (572). Two hundred and forty (240) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1,047 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 2747 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

“As we continue to work towards flattening the curve, please remain cautious when in public places and use your masks, practice the 2-meters social distancing, sanitize and wash your hands frequently and refrain from mass gathering’s,” stated a government release.

UPDATE:

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total active cases to 85 as of Sunday, October 4.

The total number of con­firmed cases is now 679. Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 82 persons in home isolation. Currently 240 are persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. There are now two patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22. The number of persons re

covered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is now 572.

CPS has tested 1,052 travel­lers arriving at Princess Juli­ana International Airport, (PJIA) and 2,751 persons throughout the community. CPS assures that as the num­bers continue to fluctuate, the department will continue to actively execute its con­tact-tracing measures. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and La­bor VSA Richard Panneflek urges the public to remain vigilant when in public plac­es, to use face masks at all times, practise social distanc­ing of at least two metres, sanitise hands frequently and refrain from mass gatherings.

The Daily Herald.